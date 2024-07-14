UEFA Euro 2024 Final LIVE Updates, Spain vs England LIVE Score: Spain take on England in the Euro 2024 final at Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday (IST). Spain have been extremely impressive in the competition till now and they defeated France 2-1 in the semi-finals with Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest scorer in the history of Euros. On the other hand, it has been a somewhat tough journey for England but they produced an inspired show to defeat Netherlands 2-1. (MATCH CENTER)

Euro 2024 Final LIVE: Couple of changes for Spain Spain coach Luis de la Fuente makes two changes as Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal return from suspension in place of Nacho and Jesus Navas. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente makes two changes as Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal return from suspension in place of Nacho and Jesus Navas.

July 14 2024 23:41 (IST) Euro 2024 Final LIVE: ESP Playing XI Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (capt)

July 14 2024 23:36 (IST) Euro 2024 Final LIVE: Massive change for England Luke Shaw was handed his first start since February as England manager Gareth Southgate made just one change for Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin. The Manchester United left-back has only recently returned to fitness after a long spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury but has appeared as a substitute in the quarter and semi-finals. Shaw replaces Kieran Tripper and has the unenviable task of stopping Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

July 14 2024 23:30 (IST) Euro 2024 Final LIVE: ENG Playing XI Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)

July 14 2024 23:28 (IST) Euro 2024 Final LIVE: The coveted trophy Time to shine#EURO2024 | #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/RcMYu1yyTD — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 14, 2024

July 14 2024 23:25 (IST) Euro 2024 Final LIVE: Spanish domination Euro 2024 has been a story of true Spanish domination with young stars like Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo showing the world what they are capable of. Couple of close encounters but they will certainly enter the game as England as favourites.

July 14 2024 23:18 (IST) Euro 2024 Final LIVE: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 final match between Spain and England. A true clash of titans. Will Spain add to their illustrious tally or is it finally coming home for England?