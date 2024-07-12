Spain winger Lamine Yamal will be turning 17 on the eve of the Euro 2024 final against England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Aged just 16 years and 362 days, Yamal became the youngest scorer ever at the Euros when he netted in the 21st minute of the semi-final against France earlier this week in Munich. The Barcelona forward dropped a shoulder before curling his effort past Mike Maignan and into the top right corner of the French goal.

Despite his evident riches in the tournament, why is Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has not been able to play Yamal for a full game during this tournament?

This is mainly due to Germany's Labour Law, which states that young people under the age of 18, cannot work past 8 PM (local time) on any given day. There is slight advantage for the athletes, who are permitted "to work" until 11pm.

If Yamal plays beyond 11 PM, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) will be fined 30,000 euros for the offence.

"I don't know the German legislation on whether Lamine has to be removed at 11pm... We don't think so," de la Fuente had said earlier this month.

De la Fuente, who subbed Yamal off in stoppage time in the semi-final, said seeing his performance against France was like watching "a genius".

"We have seen a genius, the product of a genius. He's a player we have to take care of -- I have to give him the advice to keep working with the same humility and keep his feet on the floor. He would keep growing but this maturity and attitude at such a young age is like that of a more experienced player. We are lucky he is Spanish and we can enjoy him for many more years," de la Fuente had told the reporters after the match.

