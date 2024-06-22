Turkey vs Portugal Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to score his first goal of UEFA Euro 2024, as Portugal take on Turkey in Group F. Portugal came back from behind to score a 92nd-minute winner against Czech Republic, courtesy of Francisco Conceicao. If Ronaldo is to score on Saturday night, it would become a record-extending 15th goal in Euros history. Turkey, however, will be upbeat, after sealing a 3-1 win over Georgia. All eyes will be on their 19-year-old starlet Arda Guler, who scored an astonishing curling goal from distance to take Turkey to victory on matchday one.

When will the Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 22 (IST).

Where will the Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match will be played at the BVB Stadion, Dortmund.

What time will the Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match start?

The Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match?

The Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 match?

The Georgia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)