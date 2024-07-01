Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2024 Round Of 16, Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Spain Start Well vs Georgia In Round Of 16 Encounter
LIVE Score Spain vs Georgia: Spain are 0-0 in the first half against Georgia in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Cologne Stadium.
Spain vs Georgia Live Updates, Euro 2024 Round of 16: Spain are 0-0 against Georgia in the first half in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Cologne Stadium, Germany on Monday (IST). La Roja are focussed on defeating debutants Georgia to reach the quarter-finals. Spain aced their "group of death" examination, overcoming Croatia, Italy and Albania to finish the opening phase with a 100 percent record and three clean sheets. On the other hand, Georgia managed a win and a draw in the three games played in the group stage. (Match-Center)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia -
- 00:46 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Massive saveA glancing header from the corner for Dani Carvajal but the Georgia goalkeeper was up to the challenge and he showed brilliant reflexes to complete the save. It has been Spain all the way in this game but Georgia are not going down without a fight.
- 00:40 (IST)Euro 2024 Live: Spain on topIt has been all Spain in the first 10 minutes of this match. Constant attack with Nico Williams getting involved in the majority of build-ups but the final ball has not quite been up to the mark.
- 00:33 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: We are underwayThe game begins and Spain are looking extremely convincing in attack. Intricate passing along with pacy wingers give them a massive edge in this game and it will be difficult for Georgia to say the least.
- 00:28 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Time for national anthemsThe teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from this exciting encounter.
- 00:14 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Advantage ESPSpain will certainly start the match as clear favourites after a dominating show in the group stage. However, considering Georgia's win over Portugal, it will not be wise to underestimate them in this encounter.
- 00:03 (IST)Euro 2024 LIVE: Georgia starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/l8TSkVteOf— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
- 00:02 (IST)Euro 2024 LIVE: Spain's starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/mr8RKJtalM— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
- 00:00 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Spain and Georgia. Stay connected for the live updates.
