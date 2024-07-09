Spain vs France Live Streaming Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Spain will be squaring off against France in the semi-final of the Euro 2024 on Wednesday (IST) in Munich. Riding a wave of five straight wins, Spain have lit up the tournament, scoring 11 goals on the way to the semi-final. France have reached the same point despite lacking attacking fluency and are yet to score from open play. In the quarter-finals, Spain defeated Germany 2-1 while France beat Portugal 5-3 in penalties.

When will the Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match take place?

The Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on Wednesday, July 10 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match be played?

The Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match start?

The Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

