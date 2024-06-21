Slovakia vs Ukraine Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Slovakia pulled off one of the most unlikely victories of UEFA Euro 2024 group stage, shocking Belgium 1-0 in their opening Group E game. On the other hand, Ukraine looked lost and were delivered a humbling 3-0 defeat by Romania in their opening game. Now, Slovakia and Ukraine face off, with a win for the former good enough to seal a place in the knockout stage. From goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to forward Mykhailo Mudryk, Ukraine will be hoping their talented unit can come good at the second time of asking.

When will the Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will take place on Friday, June 21 (IST).

Where will the Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf.

What time will the Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match start?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

