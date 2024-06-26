Slovakia vs Romania Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Slovakia face Romania in their final Group E game of Euro 2024. The group is wide open with all sides on three points each, making the final matchday pivotal. A draw would see Romania finish ahead of Slovakia due to a better goal difference, after Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 in their first game. A draw would also guarantee at least third place for Slovakia, and qualification on four points. Slovakia's Ivan Schranz has scored in both games, and will become the tournament's top scorer outright if he scores again.

When will the Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 26 (IST).

Where will the Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt.

What time will the Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match start?

The Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

