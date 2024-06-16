Serbia vs England Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: England enter UEFA Euro 2024 as one of the favourites, and will be looking to go one better than they did in Euro 2020, where they lost in the Final. England's midfield and offence is star-stacked, with Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden all coming off the back of incredible seasons. However, England looked insipid in their final friendly against Iceland, and will look to improve. Serbia will be no pushovers, led by Al Hilal duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

When will the Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen.

What time will the Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match start?

The Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match?

The Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match?

The Serbia vs England, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)