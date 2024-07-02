Story ProgressBack to home
Romania vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Netherlands Face Romania In Crucial Round Of 16 Clash
ROM vs NED LIVE Updates: Netherlands take on Romania in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.
Romania vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Romania vs Netherlands LIVE Score: Netherlands take on Romania in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday. Netherlands finished third in their group behind Austria and France with one win and one draw. They defeated Poland and even held France to a draw before slumping to a loss against Australia. Romania, on the other hand, topped their group ahead of Ukraine, Belgium and Slovakia. They also had 4 points with one win and one draw.
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Romania vs Netherlands LIVE Score here -
- 21:20 (IST)Romania vs Netherlands LIVE: A look at the Romania XIFlorin Nita; Andrei Ratiu, Radu Dragusin, Andrei Burca, Vasile Mogos; Marius Marin; Dennis Man, Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu, Ianis Hagi; Denis Dragus
- 21:16 (IST)Romania vs Netherlands LIVE: ROM's latest tacticRomania made two changes to their team, with coach Edward Iordanescu bringing in Vasile Mogos for the suspended Nicusor Bancu and Dennis Man for Florinel Coman.
- 21:16 (IST)Romania vs Netherlands LIVE: Massive changesNetherlands coach Ronald Koeman made three changes for Tuesday's Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Romania, bringing Xavi Simons, Denzel Dumfries and Steven Bergwijn into the starting line-up. The trio replaced Joey Veerman -- who was substituted after 35 minutes in the Netherlands' final group match with Austria -- Donyell Malen and Lutsharel Geertruida.
- 21:06 (IST)Romania vs Netherlands LIVE: ROM starting XI
Tricolorii#EURO2024 | #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/ZTtrhscQcv— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 2, 2024
- 20:49 (IST)Romania vs Netherlands LIVE: NED starting XI
Oranje XI#EURO2024 | #ROUNED pic.twitter.com/5oTf73GErY— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 2, 2024
- 20:26 (IST)Romania vs Netherlands LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter between Romania and Netherlands. Two interesting sides with Netherlands being clear favourites but Romania will surely pose a big threat.
