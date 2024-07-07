Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Netherlands Face Turkey In Crucial Quarterfinal Encounter
Euro 2024 Quarterfinal, Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE Updates: Netherlands take on Turkey in Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Sunday.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE Score: Netherlands enter the Euro 2024 quarter-finals off the back of a spectacular 3-0 win over Romania in the Round of 16. Their quarter opponents Turkey edged out Austria 2-1, a side that had beat Netherlands in the group stage. Turkey will be playing the quarter-final of a major tournament for the first time since UEFA Euro 2008. However, defender Merih Demiral - who scored both goals against Austria - has been handed a two-match ban after a controversial 'wolf salute' celebration. Without him, Turkey will need to be on their toes to contain Netherlands' in-form forward Cody Gakpo. (MATCH CENTER)
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE Score here -
- 00:08 (IST)Euro 2024 Live: Turkey (4-2-3-1)Mert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Kaan Ayhan; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu (capt), Kenan Yildiz; Arda GulerCoach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
- 00:03 (IST)Euro 2024 Live: Netherlands (4-3-3)Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Jerdy Schouten; Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody GakpoCoach: Ronald Koeman (NED)
- 23:47 (IST)Euro 2024 Live: Turkey Starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #NEDTUR
- 23:46 (IST)Euro 2024 Live: Netherlands Starting XI -
Oranje in Berlin #EURO2024 | #NEDTUR
- 23:45 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Turkey. Stay connected for all the live updates.