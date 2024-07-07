UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs Turkey LIVE Score: Netherlands enter the Euro 2024 quarter-finals off the back of a spectacular 3-0 win over Romania in the Round of 16. Their quarter opponents Turkey edged out Austria 2-1, a side that had beat Netherlands in the group stage. Turkey will be playing the quarter-final of a major tournament for the first time since UEFA Euro 2008. However, defender Merih Demiral - who scored both goals against Austria - has been handed a two-match ban after a controversial 'wolf salute' celebration. Without him, Turkey will need to be on their toes to contain Netherlands' in-form forward Cody Gakpo. (MATCH CENTER)

