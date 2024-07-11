Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs England LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Netherlands Face England In A Massive Semifinal Clash
Euro 2024 Semifinal, Netherlands vs England LIVE Updates: Netherlands take on England in a massive Euro 2024 semifinal encounter.
Netherlands vs England LIVE Updates, UEFA Euro 2024 Semifinal© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Semifinal LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs England LIVE Score: Netherlands face England in a huge Euro 2024 semifinal encounter. The winner of the match will face Spain in the final after they defeated France in the first semifinal. Netherlands had a somewhat decent run in the competition as they defeated Turkey 2-1 in the quarterfinal to book their spot in the semifinals. On the other hand, it has been a tough campaign for England as they had to rely on penalties to beat Switzerland in a hard-fought quarterfinal clash. (MATCH CENTER)
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Semifinal LIVE Updates, Netherlands vs England LIVE Score here -
- 00:13 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: One change for NetherlandsNetherlands make one change from their 2-1 quarter-final win over Turkey. Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn is replaced by Donyell Malen, who plays his club football for Borussia Dortmund, on the right side of the attack.
- 00:04 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: England attackCaptain Harry Kane retains his place up front despite a series of laboured displays in Germany with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden supporting him in attack.
- 23:52 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: Massive changesEngland manager Gareth Southgate made just one change for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday against the Netherlands as Marc Guehi returned from suspension in place of Ezri Konsa. Southgate resisted the temptation to hand Luke Shaw his first start since February after the Manchester United left-back made his first appearance at the tournament in a quarter-final win over Switzerland on penalties.
- 23:44 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: ENG Playing XIJordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Kieran Trippier; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (capt)
- 23:38 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: NED Starting XIBart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Jerdy Schouten; Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo
- 23:32 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: Major issuesNetherlands boast one of the form attacking players in the tournament in Cody Gakpo, who is looking to move out in front in the race for the Golden Boot by adding to his three goals so far. They have had to wait 36 years since their own sole major tournament triumph -- which came the last time the Euros were held in Germany. But their preparations for the game were disrupted by issues with the German train system, which has caused chaos for fans throughout the tournament.
- 23:25 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: The Flying DutchmenNetherlands also had their troubles in the group stages as a 3-2 defeat to Austria saw them sneak through as one of the best third-placed sides. Ronald Koeman's men have since found their groove in a 3-0 win over Romania in the last 16 before battling back to beat Turkey 2-1 in the last eight.
- 23:21 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: Harry Kane problemsHarry Kane has scored two of England's five goals at the tournament but has looked physically restricted after missing the end of the club season with a back injury. Kane's lacklustre performances have been symptomatic of England's struggles as a team. Twice they have stared down a humiliating early exit only to fight back against Slovakia and Switzerland thanks to individual moments of magic from Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.
- 23:17 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: Spain test awaitsThe winners of the match between England and Netherlands will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday after they came from behind to beat France 2-1 on Tuesday.
- 23:13 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: History BeckonsEngland are aiming to reach the final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time and take a step closer to ending a 58-year wait to win a major tournament.
- 23:09 (IST)Netherlands vs England LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 semifinal clash between Netherlands and England. Both teams had a topsy turvy journey in the competition but Netherlands have bounced back quite brilliantly in the knockout stages.
