Italy take on Albania in their Euro 2024 opener. Nicolo Barella will feature in the opening match of Italy's European Championship title defence against Albania, coach Luciano Spalletti said Friday. Inter Milan midfielder Barella missed both of Italy's pre-tournament warm-up matches against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina with a thigh injury but Spalletii told reporters the 27-year-old would be available for the Albania game as long as he didn't hurt himself in Friday's afternoon training session.

The Azzurri are the title-holders but are going through another major upheaval after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Spalletti selecting a host of fresh faces and trying to bring in a more fluid and expansive style of football.

When will the Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 16 (IST).

Where will the Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match will be played at BVB Stadion Dortmund.

What time will the Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match start?

Advertisement

The Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match?

The Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match?

Advertisement

The Italy vs Albania, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP inputs