England legend Michael Owen has stated that England cannot afford to continue playing their current brand of football if they are to go the distance in Euro 2024. England manager Gareth Southgate has come under severe criticism from players, experts and fans alike for employing a dull and unconvincing style of play for the England team, despite having stars like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden at his disposal. Ahead of England's Euro 2024 quarter-final against England, Owen was bullish about changes being necessary.

"If England continue to play this way, we can't win it. Switzerland will probably beat us, let alone any of the bigger teams," said Owen.

England face a high-on-confidence Switzerland in the quarters, a side that beat defending champions Italy in the Round of 16. England had finished runners-up to Italy in the previous Euros.

So far in Euro 2024, England topped their group despite just one win and scoring two goals. In the Round of 16 game against Slovakia, England were staring at an embarrassing elimination before an incredible bicycle kick by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham spared their blushes.

Over Gareth Southgate's tenure as England coach, a major criticism has been England's poor record against tougher opposition. In 24 games played in the period against countries ranked in FIFA's Top 10, England have won just four times.

"The good thing is that England can get better, their performances can get better. We were fortunate to be on the really nice side of the draw," said Owen.

If England win against Switzerland, they will face either the Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-final. With Spain, Germany, Portugal and France on the other side of the draw, many have stated that England have an easier route to the final.

"All we can do is hope that the manager changes one or two things. We certainly need a change in performance if we are to win the tournament," said Owen.

