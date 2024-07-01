Story ProgressBack to home
France vs Belgium LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: France Face Belgium In Massive Round Of 16 Encounter
FRA vs BEL LIVE Updates: France take on Belgium in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash on Monday.
France vs Belgium, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, France vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe's France take on Belgium in a highly-anticipated Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter. France finished in their group behind Austria with one win and two draws. Mbappe and Co chase their first Euro title under coach Didier Deschamps. Belgium also came second in their group with one win and one draw. Kevin De Bruyne's side lost their first game against Slovakia but bounced back in the competition.
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, France vs Belgium LIVE Score here -
- 21:25 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: Time for national anthemsThe teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from a massive clash in Euro 2024 and it will be interesting to see which side emerges on top.
- 21:18 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: Tournament favourites
#EURO2024 | #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/yzr35LeX6y— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 1, 2024
- 21:15 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: Star-studded side
#EURO2024 | #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/kyTMrbEXn4— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 1, 2024
- 21:03 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: Belgium starting XIKoen Casteels; Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate; Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Yannick Carrasco; Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku
- 20:58 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: France Starting XIMike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (capt)
- 20:51 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: Big returnAntoine Griezmann returns to France's starting XI for their Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Belgium in Duesseldorf on Monday. Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann was dropped for Bradley Barcola by coach Didier Deschamps for France's 1-1 draw with Poland, Les Bleus' final Group C fixture. But the 33-year-old returns for Monday's heavyweight contest, as Kylian Mbappe starts up front with what he called his "horrible" face mask protecting his broken nose.
- 20:46 (IST)France vs Belgium LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter between France and Belgium. A heavyweight clash between two huge teams and the tournament will surely lose one of the favourites for the title tonight.
