UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, France vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe's France take on Belgium in a highly-anticipated Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter. France finished in their group behind Austria with one win and two draws. Mbappe and Co chase their first Euro title under coach Didier Deschamps. Belgium also came second in their group with one win and one draw. Kevin De Bruyne's side lost their first game against Slovakia but bounced back in the competition.

