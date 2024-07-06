England vs Switzerland Live Streaming Euro 2024 Quarter Final: England will be squaring off against Switzerland in the quarter-final match of Euro 2024 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Saturday (IST). Despite reaching the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive major tournament under Southgate, England have so far failed to live up to their hype as one of the favourites for the competition in a string of poor performances. Switzerland dumped out holders Italy 2-0 in the previous round and also held Germany 1-1 in the group stages.

When will the England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match take place?

The England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will take place on Saturday, July 6 (IST).

Where will the England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match be played?

The England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.

What time will the England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match start?

The England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match?

The England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match?

The England vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

