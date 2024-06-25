Denmark vs Serbia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Denmark face Serbia in a crucial Euro 2024 Group C clash. Denmark has drawn both of their match in the group - 1-1 against England and 1-1 against Slovenia. They are second in the points table after England and a win will more or less guarantee their Round of 16 spot. Serbia, on the other hand, lost their match against England before holding Slovenia to a draw. While they are at the bottom of the table, their qualification dreams are not over yet.

When will the Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 26 (IST).

Where will the Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will be played at Munich Football Arena in Munich.

What time will the Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match start?

The Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match?

The Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match?

The Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)