Czech Republic vs Turkey Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Czech Republic face Turkey in both nations' final Group F match of Euro 2024. A point is likely to seal second place and direct qualification to the Round of 16 for Turkey, who are riding on the 3-1 win over Georgia on matchweek one. Czech Republic need to win to stay in the hunt for qualification. A draw would only get them to two points, which would not be enough to place them among the four best third-placed nations, and knock them out along with Croatia.

When will the Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 27 (IST).

Where will the Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg.

What time will the Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match start?

The Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match?

The Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match?

The Czech Republic vs Turkey, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)