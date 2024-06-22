Belgium vs Romania Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: With every other team in Group E on three points each, anything but a win for Belgium will put them in a huge spot of bother before Matchday 3. But against a buoyant Romania, who dispatched Ukraine 3-0 in their first game, Kevin de Bruyne and co. will have their task cut out. Creativity in the Belgian team is not lacking, but Romelu Lukaku will hope to be onside today, having had two goals ruled out by VAR in Belgium's loss to Slovakia.

When will the Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 23 (IST).

Where will the Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Cologne Stadium, Cologne.

What time will the Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match start?

The Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match?

The Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match?

The Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)