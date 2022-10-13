Winners of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 and the Premier League in 2019-20, Liverpool are off to a strange start to the 2022-23 season. The club is placed 10th in the league standings and are in the second spot in the Group A of the Champions League. From attack to defence, there remain a number of factors that have led to Liverpool's under-par show this season and one of the big ones is Mohamed Salah's lack of goals. However, the Egyptian soared back to form in the Champions League match against Scottish side Rangers, scoring a record-breaking hat-trick.

Salah wasn't in the starting XI for Liverpool but it took him little time to make his mark from the bench. Salah scored a 6-minute hat-trick, bagging goals in the 75th, 80th, and 81st minute. In the process, Salah went on to register the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Champions League.

Overall, Salah took 6 minutes and 12 seconds to score his hat-trick. Bafetimbi Gomis had held the record of scoring the fastest Champions League hat-trick earlier, having struck three goals in 8 minutes against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

Mike Newell (Blackburn Rovers), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) and Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) are some of the other forwards to have scored hat-tricks in 11 minutes or less in the Champions League.

Promoted

Earlier, Roberto Firmino had struck a brace for the Reds while Darwin Nunez also bagged a goal to put the club in pole position to win the contest. After Salah's hat-trick, Harvey Elliot also joined the party to wrap up a 7-1 win over Liverpool.