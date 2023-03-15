Real Madrid will be going up against Liverpool in their Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (IST). Notably, Real Madrid have won six of their last seven Champions League matches against Liverpool. On the other hand, Liverpool are one of the four English clubs, who have have won an away game against Real Madrid in an European competition. The Reds are have won their last five matches out of six and are standing at the second spot in the Group A points table while Real Madrid are the top of the Group F table.

When will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be played on Thursday, March 16.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)