The football fans all over the world are all set to witness one of the most highly anticipated Group G clash of UEFA Champions League, 2022-23, which is between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, on Thursday at Etihad Stadium. All eyes will be on City's striker Erling Haaland, who will be going up against his former team. Both City and Dortmund have started their campaigns with a win over Copenhagen and Sevilla, respectively. It will be interesting to see that which side will be prevailing over the other.

When will the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League will be played on Thursday, September 15 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match start?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, Champions League match?

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)