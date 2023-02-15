Benfica sold Enzo Fernandez for a British record transfer fee in January but are looking within their ranks to fill the gap in their midfield as the Champions League returns. The Portuguese side have always shown an impressive capacity for recovery after losing star players and are already finding their feet without the Argentine World Cup winner. Benfica, five points clear of Porto at the top of the Portuguese league, visit surprise package Club Brugge in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition on Wednesday with high hopes despite Fernandez's departure.

Handed a tough group featuring Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, Benfica went unbeaten and finished top to reach the knock-out rounds, with the Italian giants -- the two-time winners of the competition -- eliminated.

When will the Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match be played?

The Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match will be played on Thursday, February 16.

Where will the Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match be played?

Sponsored by Vuukle

The Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium, Belgium.

What time will the Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match start?

The Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match?

The Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match?

The Club Brugge vs Benfica, Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

UAE Capable Of Taking On Melbourne As Cricket Venue: Tom Moody