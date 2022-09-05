The defending champions of the 2021-22 season Real Madrid, will be taking on Celtic in their opening Group F clash of the UEFA Champions League, 2022-23 on Wednesday at Celtic Park. Real Madrid will be coming to this clash after a 2-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga, while Celtic also thrashed Rangers in their previous Scottish Premiership match. It will be an interesting encounter as Real Madrid will look to begin their campaign on a winning note.

When will the Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match be played?

Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, September 7 (IST).

Where will the Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match be played?

The Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be played at the Celtic Park.

What time will the Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match start?

The Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Celtic vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)