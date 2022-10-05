Benfica and PSG's unbeaten start to the Champions League Group stage will be on the line as both teams square off at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Benfica stunned Juventus on the road to win three crucial points which could prove decisive in the end for the Portuguese side. PSG, on the other hand, had to come from behind to win at Israel after Maccabi Haifa had taken surprisingly taken the lead against the star studded French champions. PSG are favourites to top Group H, especially with Juventus yet to win a point so far.

When will the Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday.

Where will the Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time will the Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match?

The Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match?

Promoted

The Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)