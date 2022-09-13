Bayern Munich will be hosting Barcelona in their second group stage match of the ongoing Champions League 2022-23 season on Wednesday. Both teams are in good form as they are unbeaten in their respective domestic leagues and the match is expected to be a thrilling ride. Bayern Munich had defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in their opening match of the Champions League season while Barcelona defeated Viktoria Plzen 5-1. Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been in fine form for Barcelona this season and it would be interesting to see how he fares against his former team.

When will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, September 14.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match be played?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Arena.

What time will Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match start?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match be available for streaming?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, Group C, Champions League match will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)