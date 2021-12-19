Just before start of play of Day 4 in the ongoing second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, England suffered a massive blow as skipper Joe Root was hit in the abdomen during throw downs in the warm-up on Sunday. He is being currently assessed by England's medical staff and did not take the field at the start of play on Day 4.

"England captain Joe Root will not be on the field at the start of play today after being hit in the abdomen during throw downs in the warm-up before play. He is currently being assessed by the England medical team," cricket.com.au said in a statement.

For England, Dawid Malan and Joe Root played knocks of 80 and 62, respectively, after losing both openers for cheap on Day 2. The pair added 138 runs for the third wicket and kept England in the game for a while.

However, after their dismissals, the England batting line-up collapsed and they were eventually bowled out for 236 on Day 3.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc bagged a four-for while Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets.

Earlier, Australia had declared their first innings at 473/9d on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's 103.

Australia are currently 52/3 after losing opener Marcus Harris and night-watchman Michael Neser during the early hours of play on Day 4