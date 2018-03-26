Yuki Bhambri Pulls Out Of Davis Cup Squad After Shoulder Injury

Yuki Bhambri on Monday pulled out of the Indian squad for next month's Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 second round tie against China due to injury. India's highest ranked men's singles player, Yuki will be replaced by World No.246 Prajnesh for the tie which will be held in Tianjin, China on April 6-7. Bhambri, who lost to American Jack Sock in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday evening, has picked up a shoulder injury and abdominal tear. India coach Zeeshan Ali felt that Yuki's absence will be a big blow for his team. "He sent us an email this morning, informed us that he is injured and won't be available to play. It is a big blow for us, there is no doubt. From being the favourites, we are suddenly the underdogs," Ali told news agency IANS.