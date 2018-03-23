 
Miami Open: Yuki Bhambri Defeats Mirza Basic To Enter Second Round

Updated: 23 March 2018 16:18 IST

Yuki Bhambri will now face eighth-seed American Jack Sock, who had received a bye in the first round.

Yuki Bhambri stormed into Miami Open second round © AFP

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri defeated Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina in straight sets to enter the second round of the Miami Open on Friday. The 25-year-old took an hour and 34 minutes to register a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 win over Basic. The match saw Bhambri save five of the seven break points against his Bosnian opponent besides managing to win 71 percent of his second serve points.

Bhambri will now face eighth-seed American Jack Sock, who had received a bye in the first round.

Earlier, Bhambri made it to the main draw of the men's singles event of the ATP Miami Masters after winning the two qualifying matches without dropping a serve.

While the Indian tennis player dispatched Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-4 6-1 in the opening qualifying round, he eased past Sweden's Elias Ymer 7-5, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying match to make it to the main event.

(With ANI inputs)

