Novak Djokovic, the undisputed king of men's tennis with a record 24 Grand Slam titles, opened up in a refreshingly honest manner about the challenges of breaking into the sport's elite level during the height of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry. Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, the 38-year-old Serbian shared insights into his journey, emphasising resilience, self-acceptance, and an enduring love for the game. One of the most striking admissions came when Djokovic reflected on his early years on tour. "In the Federer-Nadal era, there was no room for a third," he said on Monday.

The Serb elaborated on how he initially tried to fit in-doing impersonations of other players for laughs and attempting to be more likeable-only to realise that authenticity was his true strength. Djokovic described the pressure of inserting himself into what felt like an exclusive duopoly, but ultimately, he carved out his space and helped create the legendary Big Three era.

Djokovic also spoke profoundly about how adversity has shaped him. He explained that "challenges strengthen you," drawing directly from his upbringing in war-torn Serbia, where resources were scarce and nothing came easily. This belief underscores his entire career: obstacles are not roadblocks but opportunities to build mental and physical toughness.

He expanded on this idea by noting that "if everything is handed to you, you get comfortable. If you're forced to solve problems, you grow." For Djokovic, the constant need to innovate-whether adapting his diet, refining his technique, or overcoming injuries-has been the driving force behind his longevity and dominance, preventing the complacency that can derail even the most talented players.

On handling defeat, Djokovic revealed a deeply introspective side: "When I lose, I need to be alone and reflect on how to improve." He illustrated this with his 2024 Wimbledon final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, describing it as a humbling experience that forced him to confront weaknesses and emerge stronger. This solitary reflection has been a hallmark of his approach, turning painful setbacks into catalysts for improvement.

Looking to the future, Djokovic remains defiantly motivated, stating simply: "As long as my body holds up and I keep loving hitting the ball, why not?" At an age when most players have long retired, he continues to compete at the highest level, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in his sights as a potential guiding star. There is no fixed retirement date; he is still pushing his limits and reinventing himself in a post-Federer-Nadal era.

Djokovic's story is a powerful reminder that true greatness often emerges from discomfort, self-belief, and absolute passion-even when the tennis world once insisted there was no room for anyone else. He didn't just find a place at the top table; he expanded it and became its king.