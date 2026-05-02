World number one Jannik Sinner downed Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Madrid Open final, where he will face Alexander Zverev. The second seed dispatched promising Belgian Alexander Blockx 6-2, 7-5 later on. Sinner won his 22nd straight match to book a place in Sunday's final, where he will aim to win a record fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title. With his chief rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured, Sinner is firm favourite to triumph at the Caja Magica and add to recent titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo.

"I played at a very high level, but I focus on always raising my level a little," Sinner told Movistar.

"Especially when the tournament gets serious... You have to raise your level if you want to keep going."

The Italian admitted he was feeling a little tired after playing so many matches of late.

"Obviously there's a bit of fatigue," said Sinner.

"Mentally I feel good but there is some physical tiredness. My body isn't completely fresh but that's normal and I think it's a very positive thing for me because it means I'm playing a lot of matches.

"Of course, on Sunday we'll try to do even better but whatever happens, I've reached another final in a very important tournament."

Beating Sinner right now seems a near-impossible feat and the four-time Grand Slam winner started superbly against Barcelona Open winner Fils, who has impressed since returning from injury in February.

The Italian broke in the third game when Fils went long to lead 2-1.

Sinner broke again in the fifth game with Fils, ranked 25th in the world, unable to cope with his sheer power.

The Frenchman has not yet reached a Masters 1000 final and with Sinner in sumptuous form it quickly became clear he would have to wait a little longer.

Sinner wrapped up the first set on his serve after Fils found some fighting spirit to prevent a third break.

The second set was far closer, with Fils rising in confidence and belief.

The 21-year-old saved two break points for a 3-2 lead, and put pressure on Sinner's next serve, although the Italian produced two aces to hold.

Sinner broke with a down-the-line backhand winner to end an excellent rally for a 5-4 lead and served it out to triumph.

Blockx resistance

World number three Zverev, in strong form, claimed the first set against Blockx comfortably but struggled to break the Belgian in the second, before eventually finding a way through.

"I'm very happy of course to be in a final," said Zverev, who lifted the trophy in Madrid in 2018 and 2021.

"There were a lot of tough matches, a lot of tough battles... and I'm looking forward to playing Jannik again.

"Tennis is very very easy for him right now, the way he is playing. Maybe on Sunday I will make it a bit more difficult for him.

"He's the best player in the world for sure and I'm just trying to give him a tough battle."

The 29-year-old broke in the first and fifth games to surge into a 5-1 lead against his unseeded opponent.

Underdog Blockx, ranked 69th in the world, resisted strong pressure on his next service game, saving three set points to hold.

However the dominant Zverev made no mistake with his fourth chance to wrap up the fourth stanza, laying down an ace.

Blockx survived two break points in the first game of the second set and another in the third as Zverev worked him hard.

The Belgian, who defeated Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals, put up a brave display as he saved two more break points in each of the seventh and ninth games.

Eventually Zverev took his eighth break point of the second set to nose 6-5 ahead, with a fortuitous net cord that broke Blockx's resistance.

The German, who has suffered a string of semi-final defeats this season, made it to his first final with a powerful overhead winner.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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