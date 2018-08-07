 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Tennis Star Serena Williams Suffering From Postpartum Emotions

Updated: 07 August 2018 08:56 IST

Serena Williams is seeking to regain her top form after missing most of the 2017 WTA season due to a pregnancy.

Tennis Star Serena Williams Suffering From Postpartum Emotions
Serena battled back from life-saving surgery after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September. © AFP

Serena Williams says she is suffering from "postpartum emotions" as the 23-time Grand Slam winner struggles to deal with juggling family life and tennis. The 36-year-old American is seeking to regain her top form after missing most of the 2017 WTA season due to a pregnancy. "I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with," Serena Williams said on Monday. Serena's disclosure comes a week after she suffered the worst loss of her career in San Jose, losing the final 12 games in a shocking 6-1, 6-0 first-round upset to unseeded Johanna Konta.

On Monday, she described her mindset at the time as being in a "funk".

"Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom," Serena wrote on her social media Instagram account.

Serena said she is trying to work through her despair by sharing her feelings with family and friends.

"Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby .... Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art," she said.

Organisers announced on Saturday that Serena was withdrawing from this week's WTA Montreal tournament citing "personal reasons".

Serena battled back from life-saving surgery after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September, reaching the final at Wimbledon, where she was beaten by Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Serena had a tough draw in Montreal. Her opening match would have been against Frenchwoman Alize Cornet who has defeated the American four out of the six times they have faced each other.

If she advanced past Cornet, her next opponent would have been Kerber.

Comments
Topics : Serena Williams Angelique Kerber Tennis
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Serena says she is suffering from "postpartum emotions"
  • Serena is seeking to regain her top form
  • Serena gave birth to daughter Olympia in September
Related Articles
Tennis Star Serena Williams Suffering From Postpartum Emotions
Tennis Star Serena Williams Suffering From Postpartum Emotions
Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova And Andy Murray Among Unseeded Stars For Cincinnati Masters
Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova And Andy Murray Among Unseeded Stars For Cincinnati Masters
Johanna Konta Stuns Serena Williams In Opening Round At San Jose
Johanna Konta Stuns Serena Williams In Opening Round At San Jose
Serena Williams Upset About Too Many
Serena Williams Upset About Too Many 'Random' Dope Tests, Calls It Discrimination
Simona Halep Maintains No.1 Spot In WTA Rankings
Simona Halep Maintains No.1 Spot In WTA Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.