Serena Williams' Husband Posts Heartfelt Message After Wimbledon Final Loss

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Saturday posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account following the tennis star's loss to Angelique Kerber in the final at Wimbledon. Kerber became the first German woman to win Wimbledon for 22 years as the 11th seed shattered Serena's bid for Grand Slam history with a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the summit clash. "Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Alexis Ohanian's post read.

Serena was hoping to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles by winning her eighth Wimbledon crown on Saturday. But instead the 36-year-old produced an error-strewn display that ranked as her first Wimbledon final defeat since 2008.

While Serena was frustrated by the surprise setback, she took heart from her run to the final in just the fourth tournament of her comeback following daughter Olympia's birth in September.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far," Serena said after the match.

"It's obviously disappointing, but I cannot be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to and I am just getting started. I entered Wimbledon just wanting to win some matches. It was super encouraging to know that I can compete and do well," she said.

After failing to become the first mother to win Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980, Williams admitted she was powerless to prevent the inspired Kerber taking the title.

"To all the mums out there, I was playing for you, and I tried but Angelique played really well, she played out of her mind," she said.