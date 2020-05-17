Sania Mirza, India's leading tennis star, became the first person from the country to win the Fed Cup Heart Award . On Sunday, Sania took to Instagram to share a picture her of all dressed up, saying that she was now ready to go to her drawing room. The ace tennis player, much like other sportspersons across the world, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and probably hasn't had very many opportunities to glam up. "Phew .. finally all ready to go out to my drawing room," Sania Mirza captioned the post with a laughing emoji.

Soon after Sania shared the picture, her fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the ace tennis player.

"Amazing look," a fan said with heart emojis.

"Looking great mam," another one joined in.

"U have added more brightness to red now!! @mirzasaniar ma'am," a user said.

Sania, who made a comeback to the court after a long gap, has been active on social media during the forced break from the game.

Sania never fails to charm her fans with adorable pictures with her son Izhaan.

After winning the Fed Cup Heart Award earlier this week, Sania thanked her fans who voted for her.

"It's an honour to win the Fed Cup Heart Award as the first Indian. I dedicate this award to the entire country and to all my fans and thank everyone for voting for me. I hope to bring more laurels to the country in the future," she said in a statement issued by the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

After giving birth to her son, Izhaan in October 2018, Sania returned to the court in January this year and instantly achieved success by clinching the women's doubles title at Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.