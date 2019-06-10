 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

French Open Winner Rafael Nadal Still Lagging Novak Djokovic In ATP Rankings

Updated: 10 June 2019 17:02 IST

Rafael Nadal remains well behind world number one Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings despite winning a record 12th French Open title.

French Open Winner Rafael Nadal Still Lagging Novak Djokovic In ATP Rankings
Rafael Nadal downed Dominic Thiem to clinch a 12th Roland Garros title. © AFP

Rafael Nadal might have won a 12th Roland Garros title on the weekend, but he remains well behind world number one Novak Djokovic, a semi-finalist in Paris, in ATP rankings released on Monday. Austrian Dominic Thiem, whom Rafael Nadal beat in Sunday's French Open 2019 final, keeps his fourth place behind Switzerland's Roger Federer, who went down to the Spaniard in the last-four on his first appearance at the French Open since 2015. Russian Karen Khachanov jumped two spots into a personal best of ninth thanks to his achievement in reaching the French Open quarter-finals.

Italy's Fabio Fognini, also a quarter-finalist at Roland Garros and winner in Monte-Carlo in April, also moved up two places to 10th.

The biggest mover in the top 20 was Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, whose quarter-final defeat by Federer in Paris was enough to see him go up nine places into 19th.

ATP ranking as of June 10, 2019:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,670

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980 (+2)

10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 (+2)

11. John Isner (USA) 2,715 (-1)

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,695 (-3)

13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625 (+1)

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,525 (+1)

15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395 (-2)

16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055 (+1)

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970 (-1)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,960

19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715 (+9)

20 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,690 (+1)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Stanislas Wawrinka Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal well behind Novak Djokovic in ATP Rankings
  • Rafael Nadal clinched a record 12th French Open title on Sunday
  • Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the final
Related Articles
History Man Rafael Nadal Sweeps To 12th French Open And 18th Grand Slam Title
History Man Rafael Nadal Sweeps To 12th French Open And 18th Grand Slam Title
Dominic Thiem Ends Novak Djokovic History Bid, Faces Rafael Nadal In French Open Final
Dominic Thiem Ends Novak Djokovic History Bid, Faces Rafael Nadal In French Open Final
Even For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At The French Open Is Just Impossible
Even For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At The French Open Is Just Impossible
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer To Enter Final
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer To Enter Final
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal To Meet In French Open Semi-Final Blockbuster
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal To Meet In French Open Semi-Final Blockbuster
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.