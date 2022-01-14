Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic's Visa Cancelled By Australia For Second Time, Faces 3-Year Ban
Australia's government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time Friday as it sought to deport the tennis superstar over his Covid-19 vaccine status.
File pic of Novak Djokovic.© AFP
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement that he acted on "health and good order grounds". The cancellation means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.
More to follow...
