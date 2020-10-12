Rafael Nadal remains 1,890 points behind Novak Djokovic in ATP rankings released Monday despite having beaten him for a 13th French Open title at the weekend. Behind the Roland Garros finalists lie Austrian Dominic Thiem, who reached the quarter-finals in Paris, and Roger Federer, who has been sidelined from tournament play since the Australian Open in January. The biggest mover in the top 20 was Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who made the semi-finals in Paris and moves up six places to a career-high eighth.

ATP rankings as of October 12, 2020

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11740 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850

3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5925 (+1)

6. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5890 (-1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4650

8. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3180 (+6)

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3075 (-1)

10. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2974 (+2)

11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860 (-2)

12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2695 (-1)

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2665 (-3)

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2555 (-1)

15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2400 (+3)

16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400 (-1)

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2200 (-1)

18. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2185 (-1)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2145 (+1)

20. Christian Garin (CHI) 2090 (-1)

Poland's Iga Swiatek has shot up 37 places to 17th in WTA rankings released Monday, following her stunning French Open win over the weekend.

The 19-year-old Pole ensured her place in history when she became her country's first major singles champion on Saturday.

The top three remains unchanged, Australian Ashleigh Barty still leading the rankings despite opting out of competing at Roland Garros over Covid-19 fears.

WTA rankings as of October 12, 2020

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8717 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 7255

3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5780

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5760 (+2)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5260

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5205 (-2)

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4555

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4516 (+3)

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4505 (-1)

10. Serena Williams (USA) 4080 (-1)

11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4010 (-1)

12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3675

13. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3152

14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3122

15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3016

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2962

17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2960 (+37)

18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2850 (-1)

19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2696 (-1)

20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2538 (-1)