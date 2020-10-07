Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Dominic Thiem Knocked Out By Diego Schwartzman In Roland Garros Quarter-Finals
Dominic Thiem knocked out of French Open after losing 6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 to Argentna's Daniel Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.
French Open: Dominic Thiem lost to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.© AFP
Highlights
-
Dominic Thiem lost to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the French Open
-
Schwartzman won 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
-
He will face Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in the semis
Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman defeated US Open champion and third seed Dominic Thiem in a five-hour epic to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Schwartzman triumphed 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 and will face either 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.
It was a second marathon too many for Thiem, the runner-up in Paris for the last two years, who had needed five sets and three and a half hours to down world number 239 Hugo Gaston in the fourth round.
Schwartzman will be playing in his first semi-final at the majors.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2020, check out the IPL Schedule for 2020 and Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.