Sania Mirza is one of the most successful Indian tennis players of all time, and it seems like she might be passing on her talent and wisdom to the next generation. In a heartwarming video shared by her mother, Nasima Mirza, Sania Mirza could be seen coaching her seven-year-old son Izhaan, as he practised tennis at a court. Sania, who retired from tennis in 2023, won six Grand Slam doubles titles during her illustrious career, and even held the No. 1 ranking in the world at one point.

"Nostalgic, Nostalgic, Nostalgic. Watching daughter and grandson playing same sport, tennis, with same passion. Alhamdulillah," captioned Nasima Mirza, while sharing the video of Sania and Izhaan practising on Instagram.

From the video, it could be identified that Izhaan is a left-handed player, unlike his mother, who is right-handed.

Sania, who was previously married to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, gave birth to Izhaan in October 2018. Sania and Shoaib Malik got divorced in 2023.

Following their divorce, Sania has revealed the challenges she faced in raising her son.

"It is never 50-50 between both parents. I breastfed for two-and-a-half to three months. For me, that was the hardest part of pregnancy. I am like, I will get pregnant three more times, but this feeding business, I don't know if I can do. For me, it was not the physical aspect of it, but the emotional and mental aspects that were draining," Sania had said, in a candid conversation on YouTube.

"As working women, it ties you down. They are so dependent on it, time commitment, not enough sleep, and you are centering all activities around the feeding schedule. I did what was needful," she had added.

Mirza won three Grand Slam women's doubles title and three Grand Slam mixed doubles title during her career.