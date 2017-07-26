 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Out For Season With Elbow Injury

Updated: 26 July 2017 18:34 IST

Between mid-January 2015 and June 2016, Djokovic won 17 of his 22 finals played in 24 tournaments.

Novak Djokovic Out For Season With Elbow Injury
Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. © AFP

Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, he announced on Wednesday. The Serbian was forced to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych earlier this month because of the problem, and will now sit out of next month's US Open. In a live Facebook video post from Belgrade, the former world number one said that after suffering from the injury for a year-and-a-half, "I have made a decision to not play any competition, any tournaments" for the rest of 2017.

"Unfortunately this is the decision that had to be made at this moment. Wimbledon was probably the toughest tournament for me in terms of feeling the pain that has escalated," he said.

Between mid-January 2015 and June 2016, Djokovic won 17 of his 22 finals played in 24 tournaments. It seemed nothing could interrupt his dominance of world tennis.

But since winning the French Open last year to complete his Career Grand Slam, he has failed to claim another major title.

He crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round and the French Open in the quarter-finals.

Topics : Novak Djokovic Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Djokovic retired from Wimbledon quarter-final match with an elbow injury
  • Djokovic announced his decision through a Facebook video post
  • After the 2016 French Open, Djokovic failed to claim another major title
Related Articles
Roger Federer, From Mr Angry To Mr Perfect
Roger Federer, From Mr Angry To Mr Perfect
Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Ponders Long Break 'For Body And Mind'
Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Ponders Long Break 'For Body And Mind'
Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Retires Due To Injury, Tomas Berdych Enters Semi-Finals
Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Retires Due To Injury, Tomas Berdych Enters Semi-Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.