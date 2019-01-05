 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Crashes Out Of Qatar Open

Updated: 05 January 2019 10:10 IST

Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Novak Djokovic for the second time in his career.

Novak Djokovic Crashes Out Of Qatar Open
Novak Djokovic lost the semi-final 3-6, 7-6(8/6), 4-6 against Roberto Bautista Agut. © AFP

Novak Djokovic lost surprisingly in Doha on Friday, beaten in the Qatar Open semi-final by world number 24, Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 6-7(8/6), 6-4. The Serb fell to his first defeat of the season in a high-quality contest lasting more than two-and-a-half hours, which saw the Spaniard lose his first set of the week but come back to beat the world number one. "What happened? I lost the match. That's it," a clearly frustrated Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Agut took Djokovic's serve in the second game of the final set for the decisive break and secured victory on his first match point.

"I will remember this match for [the rest] of my life," said the 30-year-old Spaniard.

He will play the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in Saturday's final. 

"I can't be more happy than I am now."

It is the second time he has beaten Djokovic in his career and both victories occurred in a semi-final.

The first came in October 2016 in Shanghai. Djokovic was also world number one at that stage.

Bautista Agut said Friday's victory was the better of the two.

"I think today the match was better, the level of the tennis today was very high," he said. 

"We both played very good tennis and it was also more tight on the score and more emotions and today was a really good match."

A fired-up Djokovic smashed his racquet after dropping his serve in the eighth game of the second set.

"I thought I was pretty much in control of the match, set and a break, serving 4-3," Djokovic said. 

"He played a good game. I missed some easy balls and that's what you get as a result of losing the focus in the most important moments and it happens, it happens."

Questions may be asked about how tired the Serb was, as he played two matches each day for three days in singles and doubles, prior to Friday's defeat.

Including the meeting with Bautista Agut, Djokovic spent almost 10 hours on court in three days and played 11 sets in singles' matches.

Asked if he had done too much through the week, he replied: "I wasn't the freshest, you know. 

"This is what I was looking forward to, to get from this tournament, as many matches as possible, to get ready for the Australian Open, so I'm very pleased. 

"Obviously, I'm not pleased that I lost the match today, but I lost to a better player in the end." 

The second semi-final proved a much tamer affair.

Berdych eased through to his second Doha final in straight sets, beating Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

Currently the world number 73, Berdych was once ranked number four.

His previous Qatar Open final, in 2015, was also against a Spaniard, David Ferrer. It ended in a straight sets defeat.

Comments
Topics : Novak Djokovic Roberto Bautista Agut Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The match between Djokovic and Bautista lasted over two-and-a-half hours
  • Djokovic suffered his first defeat of the season
  • Roberto Bautista Agut will face Tomas Berdych in Saturday's final
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Battles Through To Qatar Open Semi-Finals
Novak Djokovic Battles Through To Qatar Open Semi-Finals
'Fighter' Novak Djokovic Into Qatar Quarter-Finals After Scare
'Fantastic' Novak Djokovic Eases To Opening Qatar Win, Dominic Thiem Crashes Out
'Big Four' Still Grand Slam Stars To Beat, Insists Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal's Record
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.