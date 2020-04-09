With the country under a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic , many athletes have turned the social media handle into their new home. Apart from interacting with their fans, many athletes are posting videos asking their followers and fellow athletes to perform their unique challenges. Indian tennis star Leander Paes on Wednesday joined the long list of such celebrities as gave his followers a "#FryingPanChallenge" in which he asked them to juggle the ball against a wall using a frying pan. While it might sound like an easy challenge, but Paes made it trickier by adding a twist. In the video, he performed the challenge without looking at the ball and asked others to do the same. "Here's a challenge for you guys while we're in lockdown! How many can you do? I'm challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I'll share the best few!" Paes captioned the video.

Mahesh Bhupathi was amazed by his former partner's talent and wrote: "Guy can volley with anything".

Replying to Bhupathi's comment, Paes gave the credit to their coaches who had trained them well. He even asked Bhupathi when was he going to upload the video performing the challenge.

We were taught well Hesh! Where's your video at?! https://t.co/90aGQFntas — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 9, 2020

Finally, Bhupathi uploaded his own version of the challenge as he found the "no look" part to be very difficult. However, to even things out Bhupathi said he "went down in size to a mini frying pan".

@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don't have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging pic.twitter.com/xJRUzXSxXs — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 9, 2020

