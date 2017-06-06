French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig To Enter Semis
Updated: 06 June 2017 00:05 IST
Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski stormed into the semifinals of the mixed doubles event of the French Open with a straight-set upset win over the duo of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig of Croatia on Monday
Bopanna-Dabrowski made it to the semis of the French Open © AFP
The Bopanna-Dabrowski pair, seeded seventh, defeated the second-seeded Sania-Dodig pair 6-3 6-4 in the 52-minute quarterfinals contest that involved two Indians.
Bopanna is the only Indian left in the fray in the Grand Slam tournament. He is though already out of the men's doubles event.
With Monday's loss, Sania's campaign ended in the tournament. She and her Kazakh partner Yaroslava Shvedova had crashed out of the women's doubles event in the opening round.
Topics : Rohan Bopanna Gabriela Dabrowski Sania Mirza Ivan Dodig Tennis
