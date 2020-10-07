Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin moved two wins from a second Grand Slam title of 2020 when she defeated American compatriot Danielle Collins to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals on Wednesday. The 21-year-old fourth seed prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 and will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Thursday for a place in Saturday's championship match.

Collins required treatment on an abdomen injury at 4-0 down in the decider, a condition not helped by her high-pitched screams of "come on" which became progressively louder as the tie went on.

The other semi-final sees Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek tackle Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, the world number 131 who is bidding to become the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam tournament.