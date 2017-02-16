Benglauru to Host India vs Uzbekistan Davis Cup Tie in April

The hard courts of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Bengaluru has been named as the venue for the India vs Uzbekistan Asia Oceania Zone group I Davis Cup tie from 7-9 April 2017, the All India Tennis Association announced on Thursday. India had defeated New Zealand 4-1 in the first round at Pune earlier this month while Uzbekistan got the better of Korea 3-1 in the away first round tie. The two countries are locked 2-2 in a head-to-head record and the last time India and Uzbekistan clashed was in April 2012 when the latter emerged 3-2 winners in a home tie.

Bengaluru last hosted the Davis Cup World Group play off tie against Serbia in September 2014 when India went down 2-3 to the Serbians.

"We are pleased to confirm Bengaluru as the venue for the Davis Cup tie between India and Uzbekistan. We are sure that Bengaluru will embrace this event and witness some high quality tennis," Hironmoy Chatterjee, Secretary General, All India Tennis Association (AITA) said.

Speaking on the unveiling of the venue, new non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, Mahesh Bhupathi, who will be making his debut in his hometown of Bengaluru stated, "With the current roster of available players for this Davis Cup tie, I'm confident that the surface at KSLTA will work well for the team. The conditions in Bangalore will be complementary to their big serves, putting them at an advantage as they take on Uzbekistan."

The winner of the tie will advance to the World Group Play-offs, to be held in September.

(With PTI Inputs)