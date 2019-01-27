 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Demolishes Rafael Nadal To Win Record Seventh Australian Open Title

Updated: 27 January 2019 17:05 IST

Novak Djokovic registered a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic Demolishes Rafael Nadal To Win Record Seventh Australian Open Title
Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets. © AFP

Novak Djokovic claimed a record seventh Australian Open crown on Sunday as he demolished Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 in his most dominant Grand Slam win over the Spaniard. The peerless Serb broke Nadal five times while conceding only a single break point to clinch his 15th Grand Slam title and third in succession after winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. The pair's 53rd Tour clash and eighth in a major final failed to live up to their great rivalry, as top seed Djokovic bulldozed through the first two sets with machine-like precision.

Having won only two points off Djokovic's first seven service games, Nadal finally prised a break point in the fifth game of the third to get back on serve but it quickly disappeared in a maelstrom of power hitting.

Djokovic held serve, and knuckled down to complete an astonishing rout. He fired a furious forehand down the line to bring up two championship points, then sealed the title when the Spaniard sent a backhand long.

The Serb went down on his knees and shook his fists at the sky, roaring in triumph, having moved past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson's six Melbourne titles to take sole ownership of the record.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics : Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets
  • Novak Djokovic clinched his 7th Australian Open title
  • Djokovic beat Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
Related Articles
Australian Open, Men
Australian Open, Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Highlights: Novak Djokovic Wins Record 7th Australian Open Title After Outclassing Rafael Nadal
"Matches You Live For": Greatest Rivals Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Square Off
"Matches You Live For": Greatest Rivals Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Square Off
Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic To Face Rafael Nadal For Title After Lucas Pouille Demolition
Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic To Face Rafael Nadal For Title After Lucas Pouille Demolition
Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Through To Semi-Final After Kei Nishikori Retires
Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Through To Semi-Final After Kei Nishikori Retires
Australian Open: Drained Novak Djokovic "Not Feeling So Great" After Grind Past Daniil Medvedev
Australian Open: Drained Novak Djokovic "Not Feeling So Great" After Grind Past Daniil Medvedev
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.