Australian Open, Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Live: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Set For A Thrilling Final Clash

Updated: 27 January 2019 13:37 IST

Australia Open 2019 Men's Singles Final, Djokovic vs Nadal Live: Novak Djokivic is top seeded while Rafael Nadal is second.

Australian Open, Men
Australia Open 2019 Final, Djokovic vs Nadal Live: Djokovic, Nadal will renew the greatest rivalry. © AFP

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will renew the "greatest rivalry" in modern tennis when they collide in a mouth-watering 107th Australian Open final on Sunday. The top two players in the world have 31 Grand Slam titles between them and each can claim another slice of history with victory. Djokovic, 31, will lift a record seventh Norman Brookes Trophy with a win while Nadal, 32, will become the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams twice if he adds to his 2009 Melbourne Park crown. Nadal's 18th Grand Slam title would see him close the gap on Federer's 20 at the top of the all-time list and Djokovic's 15th would give him sole ownership of third place ahead of Pete Sampras.

Live Score Updates for Australian Open 2019 Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

"These are the kind of matches that you live for: finals of Slams, playing the greatest rivals at their best," said Djokovic after dismantling Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in a lopsided 83 minutes in Friday's semi-final. "What more can you ask for? This is where you want to be." It will be the 53rd meeting between the two giants of the game and their eighth in the final of a Grand Slam. Djokovic is a whisker ahead with 27 victories to Nadal's 25. But the Spaniard has the edge in Grand Slam finals 4-3 and has won the last three.

In all Grand Slam meetings, Nadal has a clear advantage with a 9-5 win-loss record. No two men have met more often in the Open Era, and no pair have pushed one another harder or further. Their only previous final in Australia, in 2012, developed into a record-breaking 5hr 53min slugfest. It stands as the longest final in Grand Slam history -- some say the greatest -- and it left the pair barely able to stand at the trophy ceremony after an exhausted Djokovic staggered over the line 7-5 in the final set.

Both are back in the final after injury-plagued seasons in 2018. Djokovic was hampered by an elbow that needed surgery after being bundled out of Melbourne in the last 16. Nadal retired injured in both Australian and US Open and had an operation on his ankle in November. The Spaniard, who had not played a competitive match since the US Open before arriving in Melbourne, has rampaged through the draw without losing a game on his remodelled serve since the first round. He has not dropped a set.

