 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes and M Reyes-Varela Crash Out After 1st Round Loss In Men's Doubles Category

Updated: 16 January 2019 09:56 IST

Paes-Varela lost in the first round

Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes and M Reyes-Varela Crash Out After 1st Round Loss In Men
Leander Paes and M Reyes Varela in action. © Twitter/India_AllSports

India's Australian Open 2019 campaign started on a horror note as legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes and his men's doubles partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela have been knocked out after a first-round loss in straight sets. The Indo-Mexican pair lost 5-7, 6-7(4/7) to the pair of Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics : Leander Paes Tennis Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Leander Paes Pulls Out Of Asian Games 2018
Leander Paes Pulls Out Of Asian Games 2018
Asian Games 2018: Leander Paes
Asian Games 2018: Leander Paes' Arrival Details Unknown To Men's Team Coach Zeeshan Ali
Leander Paes Returns, Yuki Bhambri Gets Exemption From Asian Games
Leander Paes Returns, Yuki Bhambri Gets Exemption From Asian Games
Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi Finally End 17-Year Feud With Davis Cup Win
Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi Finally End 17-Year Feud With Davis Cup Win
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Creates World Record In India
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Creates World Record In India's Stunning Comeback Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.