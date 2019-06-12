 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Andy Murray Aims For Singles Return This Year

Updated: 12 June 2019 19:32 IST

Andy Murray will step up his comeback bid from the hip surgery he underwent in January when he competes in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at Queen's Club next week.

Andy Murray Aims For Singles Return This Year
Andy Murray still expects to take his time before returning to singles action. © AFP

Andy Murray hopes to be back on the singles court later this year, but the British former world number one is setting no time limits on his return. Murray will step up his comeback bid from the hip surgery he underwent in January when he competes in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at Queen's Club next week. The 32-year-old then plans to play doubles at Wimbledon, where he has won two of his three singles Grand Slam titles.

However, Andy Murray still expects to take his time before returning to singles action, which probably rules out competing at the US Open at the end of August.

"It's baby steps just now," said the Scot. "I'm feeling good, pretty much pain-free and enjoying kind of just training, practising, improving all the time just now.

"I don't think when Wimbledon finishes that I will just step onto the singles court the following week and everything's good. I still have quite a lot of work to do before I'm at a level where I feel like I'll be able to be competitive."

Murray, who last played singles at the Australian Open in January, said he had been making consistent progress but he would probably plateau at some stage.

"I hope at some stage this year I would be able to get back to playing singles again," said Murray, speaking at the launch of a new tennis support scheme in partnership with Amazon Prime at the Queen's Club in London.

"When that is, I'm not really interested in putting a time limit on because I'm quite happy just now so I don't need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the US Open.

"If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don't think that's going to be the case. I think it's going to take a bit longer."

Murray has been training with American Frances Tiafoe but has still not fully tested his recovery with any singles practice matches.

"Earlier on I was hitting with singles players but I was more stationary. I was moving them rather than them moving me about.

"So, I have not played properly singles-wise yet. I am hoping that will come more after Wimbledon."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Andy Murray Andy Murray Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andy Murray hopes to be back on the singles court later this year
  • The former world number one is setting no time limits on his return
  • Andy Murray last played singles at the Australian Open in January
Related Articles
Andy Murray Undergoes Hip Resurfacing Surgery
Andy Murray Undergoes Hip Resurfacing Surgery
Bob Bryan
Bob Bryan's Doctor Urges Andy Murray To Consider "Miraculous" Surgery
Andy Murray To Make Career Decision "Within A Week" After Australian Open Exit
Andy Murray To Make Career Decision "Within A Week" After Australian Open Exit
Andy Murray Knocked Out Of Australian Open 2019 In First Round
Andy Murray Knocked Out Of Australian Open 2019 In First Round
Australian Open 2019: Seventh Heaven Beckons For Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2019: Seventh Heaven Beckons For Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.