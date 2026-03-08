India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: India made no changes to their playing XI for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the summit clash, there was a lot of speculation over Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy's position in the playing XI. There were some experts who suggested the names of Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav as possible inclusions for the match. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended all speculations by informing that they will be going with the same side as their semi-final clash against England that they won by 7 runs.

"No, no, we're good (to bat first). We're happy to bat first. We were looking to bat. It's been working for us in the last game also. We played a similar kind of cricket. Red soil, so we're happy to bat first. I mean, always when you play a semi-final or a World Cup final, always it's good to have runs on board and you come out and defend."

"And the bowlers are doing a wonderful job as well. It feels good (to be defending champions). But at the same time, it's history now. It's a new World Cup. But same venue from 2023 (World Cup final), but then yeah, we are very excited for it. It's special. You know, a game like this in front of 120,000. I mean, absolutely amazing. The game has not even started. It was just toss time and it looks full already. Hopefully we give them a good show tonight. Going with the same team," Suryakumar said at the toss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against India.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy