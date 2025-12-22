Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has questioned the selectors over the exclusion of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma from the T20 World Cup squad. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaffer expressed his surprise at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's decision, adding that the two should have been selected ahead of all-rounder Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, with the latter being a surprise inclusion after his heroics in Jharkhand's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning campaign earlier this month.

"Why not Jaiswal & Jitesh? I would have them in place of Ishan & Washi. Axar is VC, so he's sure to play, and you can't play Washi ahead of Varun and Kuldeep. Jitesh hasn't done anything wrong to be dropped, and Yashasvi, don't need any explaining why he shouldn't be there in the first place," Jaffer posted on his X handle.

Sundar was part of the squad during India's recent T20I series win over South Africa, but he only featured in the series-deciding game in Ahmedabad. He is one of four spinners in India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Jitesh, on the other hand, played the entire five-match series against the Proteas, scoring 37 runs across two innings. Jaiswal, meanwhile, was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2024, but since then, he has failed to break back into the T20I side following the emergence of Abhishek Sharma.

The returning Kishan originally took a break from the team's tour of South Africa citing mental fatigue towards the end of 2023. However, because he did not feature in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, he was famously removed from the BCCI's central contract list before working his way back.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).